Ethiopian Airlines Engages in Diplomatic Talks Over Alleged Maltreatment and Detentions at Addis Ababa Airport – Punchng.com

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, says the senior management team of the carrier has met with the ambassadors of Nigeria, Ghana and six other African countries with a view to finding amicable solutions to the reported delays and detention of some passengers at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia.

Tasew spoke against the backdrop of the recent reports alleging maltreatment of Nigerians by Ethiopian police and immigration officials.

While denying the allegations that Nigerians travelling through the Bole airport hub are maltreated unjustly and subjected to unfair police and immigration detention, he pointed out that only passengers who fail to comply with the required international security standards are delayed or sometimes detained for normal police and immigration processes.[…] CONTINUE READING