MEREJA MEDIA, Atlanta — The visit of Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie to Atlanta has sparked a controversy, with allegations surfacing about her involvement in the forced eviction of over one hundred thousand Ethiopians and the demolition of their homes from the Ethiopian capital, primarily affecting residents from the Amhara ethnic group. These accusations have garnered widespread attention, casting a shadow over her role in Ethiopia’s ongoing turmoil.

Adanech Abiebie, a prominent member of the ruling Prosperity Party in Ethiopia, is now under intense scrutiny for her alleged participation in what some have described as a genocidal campaign targeting the Amhara ethnic group. This controversy has arisen in the wake of a two-year-long conflict in the Tigray Region, resulting in a tragic loss of over a million lives.

The allegations against Mayor Abiebie and her party have ignited fury among Ethiopians both within the country and across the international diaspora. Critics are voicing their concerns over her visit to Atlanta, where she received an honorary welcome from city officials. They find this reception deeply troubling, given the gravity of the accusations leveled against her and the Prosperity Party.

A growing number of Atlanta residents and members of the Ethiopian community believe that extending a warm welcome to a political figure associated with alleged mass atrocities is not only inappropriate but also sends a profoundly unsettling message. They raise questions about the ethical and moral implications of hosting a leader from a regime entangled in allegations of widespread human rights abuses.