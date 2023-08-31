Statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the situation in Amhara

The EU expresses serious concern regarding the on-going conflict, alleged violations and abuses of human rights, and reports of dozens of civilian casualties in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Large-scale detentions, notably since the proclamation of a State of Emergency are being reported. The EU joins the African Union, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission in calling for the protection of civilians, for a cessation of hostilities and for a dialogue between the parties.

The EU is ready to support any process leading to dialogue, reconciliation and peace through a political settlement. We urge all Ethiopians to take the path of dialogue, in particular in the framework of the on-going National Dialogue process, which offers a tangible and long-term framework to work out a peaceful future for the country.

Source: EU