Amhara Popular Front did a successful discussion in Washington D.C.

The Amhara Popular Front which is continuing its journey with new thinking, clear vision as well as tried and tested leader yesterday conducted a successful popular discussion in Washington D.C. in the U.S.

The Amhara Popular Front in a short span of time is conducting successful diplomatic activities in Israel, Europe, Germany, U.S. and other places through its experienced scholars.

Domestically, the Amhara Popular Front which has earned high acceptance is continuing in a vigorous manner its struggle for the emancipation of the Amhara people.