The number of arrivals from Sudan to Ethiopia nears the 70,00 mark: UN 

The United Nations Relief Agency, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed on Monday the number of arrivals from war torn Sudan to Ethiopia is nearing the 70,000 mark.

In its latest situation update report, UNOCHA disclosed 68,601 people have arrived in Ethiopia from Sudan as of last Thursday.

The UNOCHA report stated Ethiopian returnees account for nearly half of total arrivals from Sudan so far, with Sudanese nationals making up 30 percent of total arrivals from Sudan.

Third country nationals arriving in Ethiopia from Sudan account for 21 percent of total arrivals, the UN figure shows.

The UNOCHA report also disclosed eight confirmed cases of cholera have been recorded in West Gonder zone of Ethiopia’s Amhara region due to congested spaces.

West Gonder zone houses a key point of entry for arrivals from Sudan to Ethiopia. Since fighting broke out in Sudan in April, over 3.3 million people have been displaced within the country and across the borders, UNOCHA disclosed earlier this week.

Since mid-April major cities in Sudan have turned into battle fields as fighting rages on between Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), the country’s national army.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis since Sudanese army chief, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan declared martial law in October 2021 and dissolved the previous joint military-civilian run government.