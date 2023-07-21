Curfew imposed in an Ethiopia regional capital for second time in a year 

A curfew has been imposed in Gambella city, capital of Ethiopia’s western Gambella region, local officials stated on Wednesday evening.

In a Facebook post, Gambella Region Administration Press Secretariat Office, said a curfew has been imposed in the city because of recent security problems in the region.

The post didn’t specifically mention the types of security problems that caused the declaration of curfew in the western Ethiopia city.

The statement said any form of vehicular and pedestrian movements in Gambella city with exception of security forces are banned from 7 p.m. in the evening to 6 a.m. in the morning.

The statement further said any persons outside of security forces are banned from moving around in the city with any types of weapons in their possession.

In June 2022, the Gambella region administration imposed a night time curfew in Gambella city in the aftermath of a deadly attack by a combined force of Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and Gambella Liberation Front (GLF) fighters.

The curfew was lifted a month later, after authorities claimed relative peace had resumed in the city.