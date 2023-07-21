Prominent Ethiopian Journalist Tewodros Asfaw flees, one month after prison release 

Prominent Ethiopian Journalist Tewodros Asfaw flees to an undisclosed country one month after he was released from prison.

In a Facebook Post Amanuel Asfaw brother of Tewodros said the journalist fled to Ethiopia for an undisclosed country because of the persistent pressure and surveillance he was encountering from Ethiopian intelligence officers after his release from prison last month.

Tewodros who was detained by security forces in mid-April was released in June after a court granted him a 15,000 birr (276 U.S. dollars) bail money, Mereja.com reported at that time.

Tewodros is among dozens of journalists, academics, social media personalities and ordinary citizens arrested by Ethiopian authorities in April and later accused of terror offences.

He had also been arrested in February spending several days in prison before being granted bail by another court.

A former staff member at Abbay media and Addis Zeybe media outlets, he had recently founded a YouTube based media outlet called Ethio-Selam.

In recent months, non-state affiliated media outlets are coming under relentless attacks as the Ethiopian government moves to stifle dissident voices.