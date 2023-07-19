UN relief agency says 25 percent of Ethiopia humanitarian needs funding secured

The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on Tuesday said it has barely received 25 percent of the four billion U.S. dollars required to meet humanitarian needs in Ethiopia.

The UN relief agency said in a report only about 984 million U.S. dollars of the total four billion U.S. dollars needed to meet Ethiopia humanitarian needs have been secured.

The UN relief agency also said the remaining funds are needed to meet the nutritional, health, education, food and sanitation needs of more than 28 million people in the east African country.

The UNOCHA report also disclosed it has only met 40 percent of the total food aid provision target in Ethiopia, while it has only reached about 49 percent of non-food aid provision target in the country.

Ethiopia is facing a huge humanitarian crisis caused by a host of factors including persistent food insecurity, displacement, disease outbreaks and climate change.

According to figures from the UN, Ethiopia is hosting nearly one million refugees, mainly from neighboring countries of South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea, further compounding the humanitarian needs in the east African country.