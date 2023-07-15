Unidentified gunmen assassinate police chief of major Ethiopian city: Report 

Unidentified gunmen have assassinated the police chief of Debre-Birhan city in North Shoa zone of Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, Mereja.com sources have disclosed.

Mereja.com sources disclosed Commander Menewyelet Chinkilo, Police Chief of Debre-Birhan city was killed by unidentified gunmen on Friday afternoon.

Though Multiple private media outlets have reported the assassination of the Debre-Birhan city police chief, state media outlets have so far not reported on the killing of the high level regional security official.

However, the Ethiopia government spokesman, Legesse Tulu seemed to indirectly address Menewyelet’s assassination in a Facebook post yesterday evening asking why Shewa is badly treating its “heroes”.

Earlier this month, unidentified gunmen assassinated Security Chief of Shoa-Robit city in North Shoa zone of Amhara region.

Abdu Hussein, Chief of security sector at Shoa-Robit city was killed by unidentified gunmen one day after unidentified gunmen assassinated the police chief and deputy police chief of Dejen district in East Gojjam zone of Amhara region.

In recent months, scores of low level, middle level and high level Ethiopian government officials have been killed by security forces as the country increasingly experiences lawlessness and cases of vigilante justice.

In the most famous case, an attack by as of yet unidentified gunmen in April killed the Head of Prosperity Party (PP) in the Amhara region, Girma Yeshitila and four other people.