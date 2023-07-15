State backed watchdog discloses 8 killed in attack in western Ethiopia


Mereja.com

The state backed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) disclosed on Thursday evening an attack in western Ethiopia has left at least eight people dead. 

“An attack on residents of Gilgil-Beles city in Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region on July 7 killed eight people including three local militiamen and injured 16 other civilians,” the EHRC disclosed in a press statement sent to Mereja.com.

The EHRC statement said local residents and officials have disclosed to it it the attackers were members of an ex-rebel group, the Gumuz Peoples Democratic Movement (GPDM) and that non-Gumuz ethnic groups were targeted in the attack. 

The EHRC information stated, members of the GPDM who are currently living in a nearby disarmament camp carried out the attack in part due to complaints that main points of a peace agreement reached with the government hasn’t been implemented so far.  

The EHRC statement further said relative calm has returned to Gilgil-Beles district currently with the deployment of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) personnel to the affected area.

