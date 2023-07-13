Ethiopia claims general inflation rate dropped for 3rd consecutive month to stand 32.5 percent in June

Ethiopia’s general inflation rate for June 2023 stood at 32.5 percent, exhibiting a third consecutive month of decline, the governmental Ethiopian Statistics Service (ESS) claimed this week.

In its monthly update report, ESS disclosed Ethiopia’s general inflation rate for June 2023 exhibited a decline of 0.5 percent from May 2023 figure which was at 33 percent.

Ethiopia’s April 2023 general inflation rate had stood at 33.5 percent, a decline of 0.2 percent from March figure, according to ESS.

The latest ESS report also claimed Ethiopia’s food inflation for June stood at 31.7 percent in June, a decline of 0.8 percentage points from May 2023 figure.

However, the latest ESS report showed the non-food inflation rate in June 2023 exhibited a slight increase to stand at 33.9 percent, up from May 2023 figure which stood at 33.7 percent.

ESS disclosed the increase in the non-food inflation rate in May is due to increase in prices of maintenance goods, Jewelry, Khat and electronics goods.

The latest ESS report about decline in Ethiopia’s general inflation rate for June 2023, is contrary to on the ground reports about relentlessly increasing prices of basic consumer goods in the east African country.