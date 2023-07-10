Requests made by foreign countries to send two million Ethiopian workers: PM 

Requests have been made by foreign countries to Ethiopia to send two million of the country’s workers, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed on Thursday.

Presenting the end of 2022/2023 fiscal year report, Abiy said the Ethiopia Ministry of Labour and Skills Development has been submitted with a request to provide two million Ethiopian workers to foreign countries.

The PM also said Ethiopia has signed Overseas employment agreements with various parts of the world.

Abiy didn’t specify which countries are requesting to be sent mass number of Ethiopian workers. He also didn’t mention the identity of the foreign governments who have supposedly signed Overseas employment agreements with the Ethiopian government.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister also claimed around 100,000 Ethiopians have found employment in foreign countries in the first 11 months of the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

In March, the Addis Ababa based online media outlet, Addis Maleda reported Ethiopia plans to send 500,000 female citizens to Arab countries especially Saudi Arabia for domestic work.

The Ethiopian laborers migration plan to Saudi Arabia comes despite reports of Ethiopian nationals routinely suffering physical and sexual abuses by their employers and Saudi authorities.

The Saudi government also routinely imprisons Ethiopian migrants in inhumane detention facilities and later deports the surviving destitute migrants back to Ethiopia.