Dozens of Ethiopian migrants killed by Saudi border guards in 2023: Report 

At least 75 Ethiopian migrants have been killed by Saudi border guards between January to April 2023, through artillery shelling or sniper shots, the Mixed Migration Center (MMC) a global network engaged in data collection, research, analysis and policy programmatic development on mixed migration disclosed last week.

MMC disclosed the killings were committed by Saudi border guards on Ethiopian migrants using Yemen as a transit point to smuggle themselves to the Gulf Kingdom. The report stated another 226 Ethiopian migrants have been injured by the Saudi border guards.

Quoting witness statements, MMC reported that in one day alone 40 Ethiopian migrants were killed by Saudi police which fired weapons in migrants that throw stones on Saudi police.

The MMC reported up to 10,000 arrivals mostly Ethiopians arrive in Yemen’s shores every month for the last decade, despite Yemen being in the midst of a brutal war.

The Mixed Migration Center report further criticized the near-complete silence of international community on the routine killings of Ethiopian migrants by Saudi border guards.

Estimates suggest thousands of Ethiopians are trafficked to the Arabian Peninsula via Djibouti and Somalia to war-torn Yemen and Saudi Arabia every year, risking imprisonment and killings along the way.