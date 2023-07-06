Ethiopian PM claims army has been built to last up to 200 years 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday claimed the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has been built to last up to 200 years.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony of the new building of the state owned media conglomerate Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Abiy claimed the Ethiopian army has been built to last between 100 to 200 years.

The PM further claimed the Ethiopian Air Force, Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Telecommunications have been built to the “standards of Ethiopia”.

PM Abiy’s claim comes despite evidences that large parts of Ethiopian lands in the north, west and southwest parts of the country are under the control of invading armies and militias of foreign countries.

The PM’s claim is also contrary to extensive evidences that the Ethiopian army, once a model army in the African continent has turned into a “predatory armed gang” accused of gross human rights violations and criminality across Ethiopia.