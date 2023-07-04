Chief Editor of prominent Ethiopian magazine flees country: statement

The Chief Editor of Feteh, an Addis Ababa based prominent weekly current affairs magazine, Misgana Zinabe has fled Ethiopia over fears of personal safety, the magazine announced on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Feteh said Misgana has fled to an unspecified foreign country earlier today after facing sustained threats and intimidation from Ethiopia government intelligence agents.

The statement said Misgana who joined Feteh magazine in February 2019 had progressed as a staff member in the magazine starting as a reporter and reaching up to the position of Chief Editor.

The statement further said Misgana has worked tirelessly to keep Feteh magazine in its regular print schedule during a period starting in May 2022 when the Managing Editor, Temesgen Desalegn was in and out of prison.

Temesgen a veteran dissident journalist has since May 2022 been in and out of detention, as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration continues its relentless crackdown on non-state media outlets.