Unidentified attackers kill five civilians in rare attack in Ethiopia’s Gurage zone 

Unidentified attackers have killed five civilians in a rare attack in Gurage zone of Ethiopia’s Southern region, the Addis Ababa based online media outlet Addis Maleda reported on Tuesday.

Addis Maleda reported the attack which happened on Sunday in Mesqan district of Gurage district left five civilians dead including a mother and her child.

The Addis Maleda report stated the three other victims were middle school children who were studying in their homes in preparation for eight grade school leaving exam.

The weekend deadly attack has also ignited communal tensions, according to the Addis Maleda report.

In recent months, spate of killings and kidnappings are rocking normally peaceful parts of Ethiopia, as the country increasingly experiences lawlessness and cases of vigilante justice.