Unidentified gunman kills district police chief, his deputy in northern Ethiopia: report

An unidentified gunman has killed the police chief and deputy police chief of Dejen district in East Gojjam zone of Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, the Addis Ababa based online media outlet, Ethiopian Insider reported on Monday.

Quoting Dejen district administration communication office, Ethiopian Insider reported the unidentified gunman shot dead the two police officials on Monday afternoon.

The two deceased police officials are Chief Inspector Zewdu Tadele and Inspector Worku Shimelis.

Ethiopia Insider further reported the deadly attack happened when the two officials were travelling to a location to supervise the security of eight grade school leaving exams which are currently being conducted nationally.

The attack also left the driver of the vehicle in which the deceased were travelling with leg injuries.

In recent months, scores of low level, middle level and high level Ethiopian government officials have been killed by security forces as the country increasingly experiences lawlessness and cases of vigilante justice.

In the most famous case, an attack by as of yet unidentified gunmen in April killed the Head of Prosperity Party (PP) in the Amhara region, Girma Yeshitila and four other people.