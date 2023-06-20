Four children killed by a grenade hidden in a garbage dump in central Ethiopia

Four children have been killed by a grenade that was hidden in a garbage dump in Shashamene city, located in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Monday.

FBC reported the deaths happened on Monday morning when children looking for plastic scrap materials in a local garbage dump accidentally set off a grenade that had been hidden inside the garbage dump.

The FBC report further stated two other children were injured in the grenade explosion. The injured children are currently receiving medical treatment in nearby medical facilities.

Three of the dead are members of one family, FBC also reported.