Ethiopia says “entities” trying to use humanitarian aid as diplomatic pressure tool.

The Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday accused “entities” of trying to use humanitarian aid as diplomatic pressure tool.

The statement made by Meles Alem, Spokesman for Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) didn’t mention the name of the entities he accused of using humanitarian aid as diplomatic pressure tool.

However, the Meles statement comes days after the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Ethiopia Government Communication Office issued press statements accusing foreign entities of defaming Ethiopia and its institutions under the cover of allegations of diversion of food aid in the country.

The MoFA Spokesman however said the Ethiopian government condemns any alleged act of food aid diversion and will conduct investigations on individuals accused of diverting food aid.

Meles also said the Ethiopian and U.S. governments have reached an agreement with regard to the need to conduct a credible investigation into allegations of widespread food aid diversion in Ethiopia.

Earlier this month, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and the US government’s humanitarian agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced they’re suspending their food aid programs in Ethiopia citing massive nationwide diversion of food aid.

The WFP estimates around one fifth of Ethiopia’s estimated 110 million population is currently in need of emergency food aid.