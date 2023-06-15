Statement on the current situation of the Amhara Region From the Amhara Public Committee (APC) 

“Call to Action to all Amharas, of all walks of life! Follow the ancestral heroism of your forefathers and defeat the enemy that has invaded you with complete disdain”!

The existential threats you face are systemic and systematic, and their sustenance is ensured by double faced agents that work for the genocidal system from within you. On the other hand, instead of organizing and preparing to effectively deter all these genocidal attacks, we are rather occupied with tolerating the immense pain and suffering imposed by the system for the sake of ensuring the continuance of the State of Ethiopia; that is all gone for all intents and purposes but only in the minds of Amharas and a few other patriotic Ethiopians.

For over 30 years Amharas grappled with death, displacement, exodus, starvation, loss of spiritual and material assets, destruction of religious institutions up to the current absolute lack of guarantee to even return home safely every time an Amhara leaves their abode. Amharas faced all these pain and suffering due to an extreme tolerance, they showed because of their deep regard generally for the statehood of Ethiopia and specifically for the rule of law.

Currently, Amharas need to seriously evaluate this value and determine if the nation they built and paid immense price for, the nation they paid a high blood price to make sure it continues with dignity and moral superiority, if that nation actually exists or it is just virtually imprinted in Amharas imagination. Amharas need to assess and face the fact that its de facto leaders of the current regime

are the executors of Amharas’ death, source of the starvation of the people; and need to rise to ensure our survival in our own arms. The current leaders, beyond facilitating to starve the people, have been plotting to shell civilians with armed kill squads taking every single incident as a pretext for engagement. To accept these groups as leaders has no meaning but to shorten one’s life.

These leaders have been dismantling all institutions that were being built by Amharas who understood the threat against the people is systematic and needed institutional response. The ruling party leaders have also been killing visionary people who envisioned the need for such institutions; they are still killing true Amhara leaders. They are still working to continue to kill anyone who would dare to stop this suffering in order to safeguard their throne and leave you leaderless and wanderers.



To give a few examples, one can refer to the recent trumped up changes the regime has leveled against Amhara leaders. These include Major Mesafint Tesfu, leader of the Amhara Fano in Gonder, and the an overseer of the Amhara Fano Unity Council, Major Sefere Meles, the chairperson of the Amhara Fano Unity Council, Fano Mere Wodajo, the leader of Misrak Amhara Fano and the Deputy Chairperson of the Amahra Fano Unity Council, leaders of Amhara Fanos in Shoa. The regime has also been persecuting the leader of the Amhara Popular Front, Great Eskendir Nega across the Amhara Region, and now has started doing the same to the leader of the Amhara Popular Force, Patriot Zemene Kassie where the regime forces were shelling his home unprovoked.

All this persecution is a result of extreme tolerance of the Amhara people and the delayed realization that Amharas do not have any leader and representative in the ruling party. Amharas should unanimously determine that they have neither a country nor a leader in the party that calls itself ‘Prosperity’. Amharas have no option but to rise and march for freedom!

For the last two years, the Amhara Public Committee (APC) has been establishing everlasting institutions that aim to deter and then totally neutralize the systemic threats imposed on our people, in an organized and systemic way. Currently, APC is working with the Amhara Fano Unity Council and its constituent Fanos directly and as needed in order to overturn the existential threats imposed on the Amhara people by the regime. The committee has been mainly focused in building a uniform understanding of the threats imposed on the people at zonal level across the entire region. The committee will continue to build awareness on peoples’ right to civil disobedience, and on their right to life and basic human rights.

We now ask that Amharas wake up and realize that this system is in place to eradicate them and protect its leaders that are fighting to stop it, including the Patriot Zemene Kassie who is currently under siege laid by the regime. We also ask that you follow the aforementioned and other Fano leaders who are determined to stop the ongoing genocide against Amharas and are being persecuted by the regime for it. We advise the people to be attentive of the guidelines of resistance that are announced and are to be announced by the committee to effect change. Finally, the Amhara Public Committee calls on the Amhara people to rise for freedom!

Our Survival in our Hands!

Amhara Public Committee

June 14, 2023