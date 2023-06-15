Statement on the current situation of the Amhara Region From the Amhara Public Committee (APC) 


Mereja.com

“Call to Action to all Amharas, of all walks of life! Follow the ancestral heroism of your forefathers  and defeat the enemy that has invaded you with complete disdain”! 

The existential threats you face are systemic and systematic, and their sustenance is ensured by double faced agents that work for the genocidal system from within you. On the other hand, instead of  organizing and preparing to effectively deter all these genocidal attacks, we are rather occupied with  tolerating the immense pain and suffering imposed by the system for the sake of ensuring the  continuance of the State of Ethiopia; that is all gone for all intents and purposes but only in the minds  of Amharas and a few other patriotic Ethiopians.  

For over 30 years Amharas grappled with death, displacement, exodus, starvation, loss of spiritual and  material assets, destruction of religious institutions up to the current absolute lack of guarantee to  even return home safely every time an Amhara leaves their abode. Amharas faced all these pain and  suffering due to an extreme tolerance, they showed because of their deep regard generally for the  statehood of Ethiopia and specifically for the rule of law. 

Currently, Amharas need to seriously evaluate this value and determine if the nation they built and  paid immense price for, the nation they paid a high blood price to make sure it continues with dignity  and moral superiority, if that nation actually exists or it is just virtually imprinted in Amharas  imagination. Amharas need to assess and face the fact that its de facto leaders of the current regime 

are the executors of Amharas’ death, source of the starvation of the people; and need to rise to ensure  our survival in our own arms. The current leaders, beyond facilitating to starve the people, have been  plotting to shell civilians with armed kill squads taking every single incident as a pretext for  engagement. To accept these groups as leaders has no meaning but to shorten one’s life.  

These leaders have been dismantling all institutions that were being built by Amharas who understood  the threat against the people is systematic and needed institutional response. The ruling party leaders  have also been killing visionary people who envisioned the need for such institutions; they are still  killing true Amhara leaders. They are still working to continue to kill anyone who would dare to stop  this suffering in order to safeguard their throne and leave you leaderless and wanderers. 

To give a few examples, one can refer to the recent trumped up changes the regime has leveled against  Amhara leaders. These include Major Mesafint Tesfu, leader of the Amhara Fano in Gonder, and the  an overseer of the Amhara Fano Unity Council, Major Sefere Meles, the chairperson of the Amhara  Fano Unity Council, Fano Mere Wodajo, the leader of Misrak Amhara Fano and the Deputy  Chairperson of the Amahra Fano Unity Council, leaders of Amhara Fanos in Shoa. The regime has  also been persecuting the leader of the Amhara Popular Front, Great Eskendir Nega across the  Amhara Region, and now has started doing the same to the leader of the Amhara Popular Force,  Patriot Zemene Kassie where the regime forces were shelling his home unprovoked.  

All this persecution is a result of extreme tolerance of the Amhara people and the delayed realization  that Amharas do not have any leader and representative in the ruling party. Amharas should  unanimously determine that they have neither a country nor a leader in the party that calls itself  ‘Prosperity’. Amharas have no option but to rise and march for freedom! 

For the last two years, the Amhara Public Committee (APC) has been establishing everlasting  institutions that aim to deter and then totally neutralize the systemic threats imposed on our people,  in an organized and systemic way. Currently, APC is working with the Amhara Fano Unity Council  and its constituent Fanos directly and as needed in order to overturn the existential threats imposed  on the Amhara people by the regime. The committee has been mainly focused in building a uniform  understanding of the threats imposed on the people at zonal level across the entire region. The  committee will continue to build awareness on peoples’ right to civil disobedience, and on their right  to life and basic human rights.  

We now ask that Amharas wake up and realize that this system is in place to eradicate them and protect  its leaders that are fighting to stop it, including the Patriot Zemene Kassie who is currently under siege laid by the regime. We also ask that you follow the aforementioned and other Fano leaders who are  determined to stop the ongoing genocide against Amharas and are being persecuted by the regime for  it. We advise the people to be attentive of the guidelines of resistance that are announced and are to  be announced by the committee to effect change. Finally, the Amhara Public Committee calls on the  Amhara people to rise for freedom! 

Our Survival in our Hands! 

Amhara Public Committee  

June 14, 2023

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Please write your comment and name below ↓

5 + = 9