Ethiopia general inflation declines to 33 percent, 2nd straight month decline: Government

Ethiopia’s general inflation rate has declined to 33 percent in May down from 33.5 percent in April, the governmental Ethiopian Stastiscs Service (ESS) disclosed this week.

Ethiopia’s general inflation rate for April stood at 33.5 percent, showing a decline of 0.2 percent, the ESS had disclosed previously.

In its monthly update report, ESS disclosed food inflation rate has also declined from 33.7 percent in April to 32.5 percent in May.

The Ethiopian Statistics Service attributed the decline in food prices to slight decline in prices of some food items such as rice, Ethiopia’s staple crop Teff, wheat, barley, fats, cooking oils and maize.

However, the ESS said the non-food inflation rate for May had shown an increase of 0.5 percent to stand at 33.7 percent.

The governmental agency attributed the increase in non-food inflation rate to the increase in prices of clothing, footwear, housing repair, maintenance goods, Jewelry and electronics goods.

The latest ESS report about decline in Ethiopia’s general inflation rate for May 2023, is contrary to on the ground reports about relentlessly increasing prices of basic consumer goods in the east African country.