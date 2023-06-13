Ethiopian Air force head appointed Ethiopian Airlines board chairman in shock move

Ethiopia’s flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines Group (EAG) disclosed on Monday Yilma Merdassa, current chief of Ethiopian Air force (EAF), has been appointed as its new board chairman in a move that has shocked many airlines industry watchers.

In a press statement, EAG said Yilma has been appointed by the Ethiopian government as its new board chairman effective from June 8.

Yilma replaces Girma Wake who had served as ET’s board chairman since March 2022.

Girma, who has more than three decades’ experience in Ethiopian Airlines previously served as its CEO from 2004 to 2011.

The Ethiopian Airlines Group statement didn’t mention any reason for the replacement of Girma a widely respected airlines industry professional.

Founded in 1946, Ethiopian Airlines Group is one of Africa’s largest air carriers with more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.