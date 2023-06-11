Ethiopia government accuses USAID of defaming its “good image”

The Ethiopian government on Saturday accused the US government’s humanitarian agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of defaming its good image.

In a press conference given to state media outlets, Legesse Tulu, Minister of the Ethiopia Government Communication Service (EGCS), said USAID is releasing statements that defame the good image of the federal government, regional administrations as well as the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in relation to reports of widespread government sanctioned theft of food aid.

Legesse accused USAID for releasing statements before investigations into reports of “massive food aid theft” are complete and before “mutual understanding” is reached between the Ethiopian government and USAID.

The Ethiopia Communications Minister also complained that USAID’s findings weren’t communicated to it prior to its publication.

Legesse also accused aid agencies of making a political decision that punishes millions of Ethiopians who are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

On Saturday, the ENDF released a statement denying its forces are involved in theft of food aid in the country.

The statement from the ENDF and EGCS come few days after the USAID and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) announced that they were “temporarily” suspending food aid deliveries in Ethiopia citing reports of massive diversion of food aid by Ethiopian government entities.

WFP estimates around one fifth of Ethiopia’s estimated 110 million plus population is currently in need of emergency food aid.