Prominent Ethiopian journalist Tewodros Asfaw released from 2 months’ detention: Sources 

Prominent Ethiopian journalist Tewodros Asfaw has been released from prison after around two months’ detention, Mereja.com sources indicated on Saturday.

Tewodors who was detained by security forces in mid-April was released after a court granted him a 15,000 birr (276 U.S. dollars) bail money, Mereja.com sources further indicated.

Tewodros is among dozens of journalists, academics, social media personalities and ordinary citizens arrested by Ethiopian authorities in April and later accused of terror offences.

Tewodros a former staff at Abbay media and Addis Zeybe media outlets had recently founded a YouTube based media outlet, Ethio-Selam.

Tewodros had also been arrested in February spending several days in prison before being granted bail by another court.

In recent months, non-state affiliated media outlets are coming under relentless attacks as the Ethiopian government moves to stifle dissident voices.

The crackdown prompted the Ethiopian Mass Media Professionals Association, Ethiopia’s largest journalists and media worker’s association to issue a statement recently calling for the immediate release of “unjustly detained journalists”.