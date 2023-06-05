Ethiopian security forces engaged in widespread cases of enforced disappearances: Report  

Ethiopian security forces are engaged in widespread cases of enforced disappearances, the state backed Ethiopia Human Rights Commission (EHRC) disclosed on Monday.

In a report is sent to the Mereja.com, EHRC disclosed it has recorded cases of enforced disappearances in Addis Ababa city administration as well as in Oromia, Amhara and Somali regions.

The EHRC report disclosed victims of enforced disappearances come from various walks of life including ordinary civilians, security personnel and politicians.

The EHRC report stated at least one confirmed case of beatings during enforced disappearances, and said its investigation further suspected cases of physical maltreatment of victims of enforced disappearances.

The Commission’s report also stated cases of intimidations and imprisonments of family members of the disappeared when the former tried to find the whereabouts of their loved ones.

EHRC further called on Ethiopian government to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.