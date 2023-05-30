2 Orthodox priests among 4 shot dead by suspected OLA rebels in central Ethiopia: Report 

Two Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) priests are among four people shot dead by suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, the EOTC affiliated media outlet Tewahedo Media Center (TMC) disclosed on Tuesday.

TMC reported deadly the attack which happened on Sunday late evening targeted Dera Amanuel Church located in the Arsi diocese of the EOTC.

According to TMC the five deceased include a 72 years old elderly priest, a church guard and a local young man.

The Tewahedo Media Center report further disclosed the suspected OLA attackers have kidnapped two other people including a 12-year-old girl.

The attackers are reportedly demanding ransom money from the families of the kidnap victims.

Last month, as of yet unidentified attackers ransacked the Sodere Felege-Selam Medhanealem monastery located 25 kilometers from Adama city, the largest city in Oromia region.

Adama is approximately 99kms southeast of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The unidentified attackers also kidnapped the Felege-Selam Medhanealem monastery bookkeeper and took him to an undisclosed location after the attack.