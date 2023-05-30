Ethiopian army pounds Debre-Elias Orthodox monastery with heavy weaponry: sources 

The Debre-Elias Ethiopian Orthodox Tewhado monastery located in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region is being pounded with heavy weaponry, sources in the area disclosed to Mereja TV on Monday.

The sources also disclosed the army is warning residents living inside the monastery through loudspeakers that its preparing to hit it with warplanes.

The Mereja TV sources further disclosed large parts of the Debre-Elias monastery have already been destroyed by shelling from the Ethiopian army.

The material damage reportedly includes a hall inside the church as well as precious religious manuscripts.

The local sources have told Mereja TV the Ethiopian army has been pounding the monastery for the last five days and that two dozen truckloads of military reinforcements have arrived in the area today.

The Ethiopian government is so far silent on the reported ongoing shelling of the Debre- Elias monastery which was founded in the 15th century.

However, local sources are telling Mereja TV the Ethiopian army is telling nearby residents its pounding Debre-Elias monastery on the accusation that its hosting “anti-government bandits”.

Debre-Elias monastery located in the East Gojjam zone of Amhara region has for centuries been one of the centers of excellence for the education of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewhado Church clergy.

The monastery has also for centuries taught students the arts of music, choreography, poetry, theology, astrology and philosophy.