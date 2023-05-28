Prominent Ethiopian singer, longtime friend of PM Abiy defects after release of critical music video: Report

Prominent Ethiopian singer Getish Mamo has defected to an unspecified country after the recent release of a critical music video, the US based online media outlet Reyot media reported on Saturday.

Citing anonymous sources, Reyot media reported Getish has defected to an unspecified country after enduring government sanctioned harassment for a recent music video critical of the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Getish, a folk singer who has in the past claimed to have decades old friendship with PM Abiy had openly praised Abiy when he first came to power in 2018.

However, earlier this month Getish released a music video that criticized pervasive cronyism, tribalism and discrimination in Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

Getish had previously released a critical song in the dying days of the administration of former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn which at the time was well received by Ethiopian public.

Hailemariam resigned and handed over power to PM Abiy in April 2018, amid widespread unrest directed at his administration.

The recent Getish Mamo music video titled “Qota Qota Alesh” has so far received nearly two million views on YouTube in a span of only three weeks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ag5pmphtdI

Another famous Ethiopian singer, Abinet Agonafir has also recently released a song critical of the current Ethiopian administration which has so far received around 1.5 million views on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86t7w-cnTaw