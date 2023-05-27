We strongly condemn the attacks in Addis Ababa and Debre Elias (monastery) – Amhara Popular Front (APF) May 27, 2023

“The vengeful tribal/bigoted/racist regime/system that grew up through hatred and attacks on Amhara (people) has transitioned the multisided/comprehensive attack which it has been committing on the Amhara people to an outright genocide and attacks on religious institution/s.

In addition to (attacks) in Wollega area (of Western Oromia) the attack on May 26 and May 27 on our Muslim brothers and sisters the heavy firearms supported/accompanied attack on Debre-Elias (monastery) in Gojjam (in Amhara region), in Selassie and Tekle-Haimanot monasteries are a vivid illustration.

A war crime has been committed on May 26 and May 27, when an Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) (unit) that entered from two directions fired with heavy weaponry on the Selasie (Trinity)- Unity monastery based on an accusation that “they support the Fano”.

“We ask the international community to closely watch this situation,”.

“Additionally, today, the so-called government has committed invasion on Abune-Teklehaimanot monastery by inserting a military force and blocking road on the (accusation) of supporting Fano. The extent of the damage that has happened isn’t known up to the publication of this statement,”.

“This multisided attack on (our) survival isn’t one we will escape by sitting down, expecting (relief) from others or through the goodwill of our attackers,”.

“Today the ethnic/race and religious attacks that are happening on the Amhara in Wollega, Addis Ababa and other areas have their goal to destroy Ethiopia as a country,”.

“So, defending against this ethnic attack isn’t just a responsibility of the Amhara (who is bearing those attacks), but is also a responsibility of all patriotic Ethiopians who love their religion and their country,”.

“To execute this responsibility the Amhara Patriotic Front (APF) which was formed with the initial being Amhara but its end goal being Ethiopia is (currently) conducting an existential struggle,”.

“So, we urge to Ethiopians who are in Amhara region, Addis Ababa as well as in the entirety of Ethiopia who have been called up individually and publicly to prepare themselves to join the struggle.

While we condemn the “governmental” attacks on Debre-Elias (monastery) in Addis Ababa on Debre-Elias (monastery) which happened on May 26 and May 27, we strictly warn the so-called government to stop its attacks on governmental institutions and the military campaign its committing on Debre-Elias (monastery).