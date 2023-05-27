Deadly crackdown on Muslim protestors in Ethiopia’s capital leaves at least two dead 

A deadly crackdown on Muslim protestors in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa left at least two people dead on Friday, multiple media reports indicate.

The protests which started soon after Friday prayers in several mosques located the northern part of Addis Ababa saw running clashes between protestors and security forces who used baton charges, tear gas and live bullets against the protestors.

In a statement it issued on Friday evening, Addis Ababa Police said four other civilians and 52 police officers were injured in the unrest.

The Addis Ababa Police statement further said 114 people accused of having key roles in the “riot” have been detained.

Footage posted on social media showed riot police clashing with stone throwing protestors as well as banners held by protestors calling for authorities to cease demolitions of homes and mosques in the newly formed Shaggar administrative city.

Separately, in a statement issued on Friday evening, Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs High Council asked for legal measures to be taken on security bodies who killed and injured Muslim protestors.

Authorities in Oromia region launched last year, a mega city project, Shaggar city comprising of six cities surrounding Addis Ababa.

Since, that time, local authorities have been engaged in ongoing massive homes demolitions campaign which has sparked criticisms that its inhumane, discriminatory and arbitrary.