At least 20 injured in a grenade attack on local football club supporters in northern Ethiopia: Report

At least 20 people have been injured in a grenade attack on local football club supporters in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, Addis Ababa based online media outlet Addis Maleda reported on Thursday.

Addis Maleda disclosed the grenade attack targeting Bahir Dar Kenema Football Club supporters happened on Thursday early morning.

The online media outlet further reported the grenade attack occurred when Bahir Dar Kenema Football Club supporters were about to board a bus to Addis Ababa city to support their team’s match against another Ethiopian team, Saint George Football Club.

Separately, in a Facebook Post, Bahir-Dar city mayor, Dires Sahlu, disclosed on Thursday the grenade attack targeting Bahir Dar Kenema Football Club supporters injured at least 23 people.

The statement said all victims were supporters of the football team.

The statement from the Bahir Dar city mayor didn’t name specific suspects in the grenade attack. Bahir Dar Kenema Football Club are set to play a match in Hawassa city in southern Ethiopia today with current Ethiopian Premier League football competition leader, Saint George Football Club.