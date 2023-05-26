Eritrea President accuses US of declaring war on his nation: Report

Eritrea’s long time President Isaias Afwerki has accused the United States of declaring war on his nation, according to excerpts of his speech published in the Eritrea Ministry of Information (MoI) website on Wednesday evening.

Isaias made the accusation during a keynote speech he gave in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara earlier this week to mark the thirty second anniversary of the Red Sea nation’s independence from Ethiopia.

The Eritrean President referenced a recently released US document for his accusation that the global super power has declared war on his nation.

Isaias further said a recently released document outlining US government strategy aims to prevent the Asian economic power, China from investing in Eritrea as well as isolate the Red Sea nation through the imposition of economic sanctions.

The Eritrean President also accused Washington of instigating through its presumed “proxies” three military offensives intended to roll back positive trends between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Isaias didn’t specify who he believed had launched the three military offensives which he said were finally deterred through coordinated defensive operations.

But, in February 2023 interview with Eritrea state TV, Isaias specifically accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the dominant ruling party in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region of launching three military offensives in connection with the brutal two year northern Ethiopia war.

The veteran Eritrean leader also slammed the U.S. for what he said were false human rights violations accusations against the Eritrean Defense Force (EDF) in an apparent reference to the Eritrean army’s involvement in the northern Ethiopia war.

The TPLF and the Ethiopian federal government signed a peace deal in November 2, 2022 to end the two year northern Ethiopia war which is currently broadly holding.

Eritrea which participated in the war on the side of the Ethiopian government isn’t a party to the peace agreement.

Isaias also accused US allies, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union of trying to revive what he said were their “fraying” global domination.