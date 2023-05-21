3 million Ethiopians pushed into poverty due to conflict: Report 

Around three million Ethiopians have been pushed into poverty due to conflict, the Addis Ababa based thrice weekly newspaper, Ethiopian Reporter disclosed on Saturday.

Quoting Ethiopia Ministry of Finance (MoF) officials, Ethiopian Reporter disclosed Ethiopia’s Growth Domestic Product (GDP) had also disclosed by 25.9 percent due to conflict.

The newspaper reported that war-related damages and economic losses amount to more than 20 percent and more than 5.5 percent of Ethiopia’s GDP.

The Ethiopian government is preparing to unveil a document titled “Ethiopia’s Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Planning Framework”.

The framework, which will be implemented between 2023 and 2028, will require 20 billion U.S. dollars to carry out the planned projects over the next five years, Ethiopian Reporter disclosed.

In addition to direct impact of conflict, Ethiopians are suffering from the consequences of runaway cost of living, with official figures showing Ethiopia’s inflation rate reaching 33.5 percent in April.