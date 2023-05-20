UN, humanitarian partners seek 87.6 mln USD to help Ethiopia cope with fallout from Sudan crisis

The United Nations (UN) and its humanitarian partners seek 87.6 million U.S. dollars in funding to help Ethiopia cope with the fallout from the Sudan crisis, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) disclosed on Friday.

In its latest situation update report, UNOCHA said the funding appeal has been made with a projection that a total of around 85,000 people will eventually cross from Sudan to Ethiopia.

“It is projected that some 85,000 persons in need of international protection and refugee returnees will enter Ethiopia, with humanitarian needs forecasted to rise steeply in such a scenario,” the UNOCHA report disclosed.

The UN report also disclosed that over 22,600 people from 64 nationalities have arrived in Ethiopia so far from Sudan in around a one-month period.

On Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres disclosed that the UN and its humanitarian partners seek 3 billion U.S. dollars in relief for victims of the Sudan crisis.

Brutal fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on April 15 and swiftly escalated in different parts of the country.

The ongoing fighting is pitting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Force (RSF). Both sides have accused each other of initiating the conflict.