104 killed in cholera outbreak: Ethiopia Health Minister 

At least 104 people have been killed in a nationwide cholera disease outbreak, the Ethiopia Minister of Health Lia Tadesse disclosed on Thursday.

Presenting a report to the Ethiopian parliament, Lis stated a cholera outbreak which started last August and has continued up to present time has infected 6,592 people of which 104 were fatalities, reported state media outlet Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Lia said cholera outbreak has occurred in 25 districts in Oromia region, three districts in Somali region, 21 districts in Southern region and four districts in Somali region.

She further said 6,445 patients have so far recovered from cholera infection, but 45 other cholera patients are still receiving medical treatment.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) warned around seven million Ethiopians are currently living in cholera prone areas of the country.