Another Ethiopia government official gunned down, third such killing in three weeks’ period

A Chief Administrator of 08 district in Kirkos sub-city of Addis Ababa city administration has become the third Ethiopia government official in three weeks’ period to be gunned down, multiple reports indicate.

Albachew Amogne, Chief Administrator of 08 district was gunned down in his office on Friday by a community police officer, Kirkos district announced in a statement.

The statement further said the murder suspect was arrested shortly after the killing.

Similarly, Addis Ababa Police confirmed the Addis Ababa city official was killed by a community police officer over “personal grievance issue”.

A week ago, Umer Lema, Head of Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party (PP) Office in Resu- Hanruka district in Afar region was killed by unidentified gunmen.

Umer was gunned down while he was traveling from Adama city to Awash area in the East-Shewa zone of Oromia region.

The PP Afar region office has referred to the attackers as “terrorists” but didn’t give further information on their suspected identity.

Last month, an attack by as of yet unidentified gunmen killed the Head of Prosperity Party (PP) in the Amhara region, Girma Yeshitila and four other people.