Unidentified gunmen kill another Ethiopia ruling party official: Report 

Unidentified gunmen have killed a district level official of the Ethiopia ruling Prosperity Party (PP), the online media outlet TIKVAH-Ethiopia reported on Monday.

Citing information from PP Afar region office, TIKVAH-Ethiopia reported Umer Lema, Head of PP Office in Resu- Hanruka district in Afar region was killed last Saturday by unidentified gunmen while he was traveling from Adama city to Awash area in the East-Shewa zone of Oromia region.

TIKVAH-Ethiopia reported the PP Afar region office has referred to the attackers as “terrorists” but didn’t give further information on their suspected identity.

No further information regarding any possible measures taken on the suspected attacks and other damages sustained in the attack has been provided by Afar region PP Office so far, TIKVAH-Ethiopia further reported.

Last month, an attack by as of yet unidentified gunmen killed the Head of Prosperity Party (PP) in the Amhara region, Girma Yeshitila and four other people.