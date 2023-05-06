Floods in Southern Ethiopia kill at least 15

Floods in Ethiopia’s Southern region have killed at least 15 people, local officials disclosed on Friday.

In a press statement, the Communication Affairs Department of Gofa zone in Southern region disclosed that the deaths occurred earlier this week after heavy rains caused deadly floods in Zaba city located in Gofa zone.

The statement further said five of the dead are children, with currently lifesaving efforts ongoing to save the lives of other local residents.

The Communication Affairs Department of Gofa zone also disclosed the floods have caused extensive property damages in Zaba city.

Last month, authorities in the Southern region disclosed that at least 14 people have been killed by heavy rain-induced floods and landslides during a one-month period.