Ethiopia accuses unnamed media outlets of disseminating “white lie” in relation to Sudan crisis: Report 

Spokesman for Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Meles Alem has refuted as “white lie” allegations by “unnamed media outlets” that Ethiopia has intervened during the ongoing Sudan crisis, the state owned Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) reported on Friday.

Quoting Meles, ENA reported Ethiopia refutes allegations its intervening in Sudan as “baseless and fictitious”.

The MoFA Spokesman didn’t detail what the allegations against Ethiopia were as well as who might be behind the unspecified allegations against the country.

On Thursday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a statement posted in Arabic language dismissed as false “claims” that Ethiopia has moved its army closer to the Sudanese border.

Abiy similarly claimed unnamed parties are trying to spread false claims for political gains to spoil the relations of Ethiopian and Sudanese people.

Sudan is reeling from an ongoing one week long deadly clashes between Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) that have left hundreds dead.

Some reports backed by the Ethiopian embassy in Sudanese capital, Khartoum indicate several Ethiopian nationals have been killed and injured in cross-fires.