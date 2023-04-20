Unidentified gunmen ransack Ethiopia Orthodox monastery, kidnap staff member: Report 

Unidentified gunmen ransacked an Ethiopia Orthodox Tewhado Church (E.O.T.C) monastery and also kidnapped a staff member, the online media outlet TIKVAH-Ethiopia reported on Wednesday evening.

TIKVAH-Ethiopia reported the Sodere Felege-Selam Medhanealem monastery was attacked on Tuesday evening by around 50 gunmen who initially used explosives to break through the monastery’s gate.

The Sodere Felege-Selam Medhanealem monastery formed in the early 1970s is located 25 kilometers from Adama, a large city in Oromia region close to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. Adama is approximately 99kms southeast of Addis.

TIKVAH-Ethiopia further reported the monastery’s bookkeeper, Tesfa Desalegn was abducted and taken to an undisclosed location during the attack.

The attackers also set fire to various artifacts and sections of the monastery, as well as physically assaulted a number of faithful who were present during the attack, according to TKIVAH-Ethiopia.

TKIVAH-Ethiopia also posted photos of the aftermath of the Monastery attack on its telegram page.

Federal and local government officials haven’t yet commented on the attack. No group has claimed so far responsibility for the attack on the monastery.

However, the timing of the attack coincides with lingering tensions between the Ethiopian government and the E.O.T.C over the latter’s apparent support to a breakaway faction of the church.