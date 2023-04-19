5 Ethiopians killed, 9 others injured amid Sudan fighting: Report 

Five Ethiopians have been killed and nine others injured in crossfires as fighting between rival armed Sudanese factions continues in the capital, Khartoum and other cities, the Addis Ababa based online media outlet, Addis Zeybe reported on Tuesday.

Citing anonymous sources, Addis Zeybe reported all the dead and injured Ethiopians were victims of the fighting in and around Khartoum.

“Three Ethiopians were killed in a war in the neighborhood of “Dem” where Ethiopians reside in large numbers,” Addis Zeybe reported quoting anonymous sources.

“In a different neighborhood of Khartoum, an Ethiopian couple lost their lives by an attack,” Addis Zeybe further reported quoting anonymous sources.

Addi Zeybe also reported a number of unidentified bodies believed to be of Ethiopian nationals have been discovered.

The news outlet also reported on the complaints of Ethiopians trapped in the fighting that the Ethiopian embassy in Khartoum isn’t providing sufficient help to its nationals.

Since last weekend major cities in Sudan have turned into battle fields as fighting rages on between Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), the country’s national army.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis since Sudanese army chief, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan declared martial law in October 2021 and dissolved the previous joint military-civilian government.