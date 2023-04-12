Prominent freelance Ethiopian journalist Dawit Begashaw abducted by security forces: colleague 

Prominent freelance Ethiopian journalist Dawit Begashaw has been abducted by security forces earlier today, his colleague Mulugeta Anberbir disclosed on Wednesday evening.

Dawit was abducted by security forces around 6pm in the evening in Homeland hotel, in Bahirdar by Ethiopian army commandoes, Mulugeta disclosed.

Mulugeta further disclosed the whereabouts of Dawit’s detention place hasn’t been located yet.

Dawit has previously worked at various media outlets including Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and Al-Ain Amharic.

He had recently co-founded a web-based media outlet, Arat-Kilo media.

On Sunday, security forces detained prominent Ethiopian political commentator and founder of a YouTube based media outlet, Ethio-Nikat, Meskerem Abera. Meskerem is still in detention.

In recent months, non-state affiliated media outlets are coming under relentless attacks as the Ethiopian government moves to stifle critical voices.

In February, prominent Ethiopian journalist and founder of a YouTube based media outlet, Ethio-Selam, Tewodros Asfaw was arrested by security forces and detained for over a week. Tewodros was later released on bail.