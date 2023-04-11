Prominent Ethiopian political commentator Meskerem Abera detained by security forces again 

Prominent Ethiopian political commentator and founder of a YouTube based media outlet, Ethio-Nikat Meskerem Abera has been arrested by security forces for third time in less than a year, multiple media reports indicate.

Meskerem’s husband, Fitsum Gebremichael was quoted in multiple media outlets as saying his wife was arrested by uniformed and plain clothed security forces on Sunday evening from her home.

Fitsum further disclosed Meskerem was arrested by security forces without court orders and the couple’s house was searched with security forces afterwards confiscating documents and her mobile phone.

In recent months, non-state affiliated media outlets are coming under relentless attacks as the Ethiopian government tries to stifle critical voices.

In February, prominent journalist and founder of a YouTube based media outlet Ethio-Selam, Tewodros Asfaw was arrested by security forces and detained for over a week. Tewodros was later released on bail.