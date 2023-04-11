Protests in Ethiopia’s Amhara region spread despite communication blackout, crackdown

Protests in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region are spreading despite a communication blackout and government crackdown, multiple media reports indicate.

The unrest which was sparked by Ethiopia federal government attempt to disarm Amhara region special forces started last week and has steadily grown in the last few days.

On Monday, a newly formed command post imposed near identical set of movement restrictions in the cities of Gonder, Dessie and Debrebirhan cities in Amhara region.

Gobeze Sisay, a freelance independent journalist based on the ground in North Wollo zone of Amhara region reported on Sunday and Monday artillery backed attacks by Ethiopian army on Fano (Amhara self-defense groups), Amhara special forces and civilians alike leaving unknown number of civilians dead.

Elsewhere, despite an Ethiopia government imposed communication blackout reports emerged on social media and online media outlets of widespread protests as well as deaths of protestors.

Protestors regard the Amhara region special forces at guarantors of their lives and security. The protestors don’t trust federal government assurances that the “disarmament” will happen “transparently and fairly”.

In an indication that the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) might be planning to crackdown on political parties and activists, PP issued a statement on Monday warning unnamed political parties leaders and activists from “illegal and unprincipled activity,”.

The National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) political party which has inserted its members in federal and regional government structures and the Balderas for Genuine Democracy political party have both come out in clear opposition to plans to “dismantle” the Amhara region special forces.

Over the weekend, Deputy Chief of Staff of Ethiopian army, Abebaw Tadesse in an interview to state media outlets claimed the formation of special forces is ethnically motivated and is depleting the national feeling of people to live together.

Abebaw claimed the “reorganization of regional special forces” will be done equally in all regions of Ethiopia.

He also claimed the plan is being implemented after widespread consultations in federal and regional administrations levels.