Unrest grows as Ethiopia government presses in its plan to disarm regional force

Unrest is growing in Ethiopia’s second most populous region, Amhara amid Ethiopia federal government efforts to disarm the region’s special force unit.

Quoting several eyewitnesses Reuters News Agency reported on Sunday afternoon widespread protests in cities across Amhara region as well as sporadic reports of gunfire in some cities in the region.

Similarly, early on Sunday, Gobeze Sisay a freelance independent journalist based in Amhara region posted in his Facebook account that units of the Ethiopian army were directly firing at residents of Kobo city in North Wollo zone of Amhara region. Gobeze didn’t specify if the shootings resulted in any casualties.

In an indication that the situation in the Amhara region is set to get worse, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed broke his silence on Sunday morning warning through a four-page statement he posted on his social media account that “law enforcement operations will be undertaken against unspecified destructive forces,”.

PM Abiy didn’t clear give answer on his government’s reported plan to dismantle the Amhara region special forces, but claimed the formation of special forces in all of Ethiopia’s region has become a source of unneeded competition and challenges.

Abiy also implied regional special forces are a major reason for the proliferation of “illegal checkpoints, illegal trade and banditry,”.

The PM closed off his four pages long statement by saying the apparent decision to dismantle regional special forces will be implemented regardless of any costs that could be incurred.

Similarly, on Sunday, President of Amhara region President, Yilkal Kefale claimed in a press conference given to the regional administration owned Amhara Media Corporation (AMC) that the Amhara region special force will not be disarmed and dismantled, rather will be reorganized to “undertake its activity in a better formation,”.

Multiple media outlets are reporting several cities in Amhara region have had mobile internet data connection disrupted, amid reports the federal government forces are trying to disarm Amhara special forces.

Amidst the partial communications blackout, multiple media reports have come out showing ordinary people in the streets across many cities in Amhara region since Thursday to oppose the “planned disarmament” of Amhara region special forces which the population regards as guarantors of their lives and security.