OLA rebel fighters disarming, entering rehabilitation centers: Ethiopian official  

Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebel fighters are disarming and entering rehabilitation centers, State Minister of Ethiopia Government Communication Service (GCS) claimed on Friday.

In a briefing given to state media outlets, Selamawit claimed OLA rebel fighters are disarming and entering rehabilitation centers, except in the Western Wollega and Horo-Guduru Wollega zones of Oromia region.

Selamawit further claimed a government committee established to coordinate peace nationally is undertaking many activities in relation to the “disarmament and rehabilitation of OLA rebels,”.

Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he is undertaking “peace outreach” to OLA rebels.

Addressing Ethiopia’s parliament, the PM said his government had tried “peace overtures” at least ten times over the last two months, but the “efforts” have been hampered by lack of unity of command within OLA ranks.

Abiy also said, the ruling Prosperity Party has formed a committee to undertake possible peace negotiations with OLA rebels.

Responding to the PM’s statement, the OLA released a statement dismissing the PM’s “peace overtures” as insincere.

The OLA which is listed as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian government has been accused in numerous occasions of mass atrocities on civilians across Oromia region.

OLA denies the charges and instead blames government affiliated security forces of most of the reported mass atrocities.