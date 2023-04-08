Gunfight between Ethiopian Army, Amhara special forces leaves one dead: Report

A gunfight between Ethiopian army and Amhara regional special forces near Woldiya city, North Wollo zone of Amhara region has left at least one person dead the Voice of America Amharic language service reported on Friday evening.

VoA Amharic reported the gun fight which happened on Thursday left one other person injured.

Similarly, a resident of North Wollo zone of Amhara region on Friday afternoon told Mereja.com he witnessed a gunfight between units of Ethiopian army and Amhara special forces on Thursday, but had no information on any casualties resulting from the gunfight.

The North Wollo zone resident further told Mereja.com ordinary people have come out on the streets in several cities in the zone since Thursday to oppose the planned disarmament of Amhara region special forces which they see as guarantors of their lives and security.

Multiple media outlets are reporting several cities in Amhara region have had mobile internet data connection disrupted, amid reports the federal government forces are trying to disarm Amhara special forces.

However, so far Wi-Fi and landline based internet connections as well normal phone lines seem to be still working across most parts of Amhara region.

Officials from the Amhara region administration which are part of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) have been largely silent on the “disarmament plan of Amhara special forces”.

But, on Friday evening, the Amhara region administration issued a statement claiming a mere “reorganization of special forces” is happening to channel the special force’s human resources to a more productive mission and make it suitable for regional and national benefit purposes.

Echoing the federal government line, the Amhara region administration statement alleged unnamed entities and media outlets of disseminating “confusing and misleading rumors,”.