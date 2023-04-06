A key road junction in Ethiopia’s Amhara region closed by army: Report

A key road junction in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region has been closed by the Ethiopian army, the Addis Ababa based online media outlet Addis Zybe reported on Thursday.

The road leading from Bahir Dar city, the Amhara regional capital to Gonder city has been blocked by the Ethiopian army around Woreta city, Addis Zeybe reported citing unnamed sources.

Addis Zeybe further reported the closed road is near Amhara region special forces camp. Addis Zeybe hasn’t been able to find out possible reasons for the road closure.

In recent days, social media based reports of alleged Ethiopian government plan to disband regional special forces including those of Amhara region have raised tensions.

On Wednesday, a letter reportedly originating from the Amhara region state special force police headquarter asking Amhara region special forces to give up their firearms and other weapons was widely circulated on social media.

The letter allegedly written by an Amhara region special forces official asks for the disarmament of the special forces in order to reorganize the force in a “new shape”.