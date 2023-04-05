Ethiopia repatriates around 131,000 nationals from Saudi Arabia in 1-year period: Ministry

The Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) disclosed on Monday it has repatriated around 131,000 nationals from Saudi Arabia in a one-year period.

“Ethiopia has successfully repatriated close to 131,000 nationals from Saudi Arabia in the 2022-2023 period,” MoFA said in a tweet.

“The repatriation was successfully conducted with the concerted efforts of various stakeholders spearheaded by a national committee under the auspices of the ministry,” the MoFA tweet further stated.

On Thursday, MoFA Spokesman, Meles Alem told journalists that since Ethiopia started repatriating its citizens from Saudi Arabia in April 2023, at least 125,000 nationals have returned home.

“This is a big number which needs a lot of time, capacity and effort. This shows the attention our government gives to its citizens,” Meles said.

Meles also disclosed similar repatriation efforts of Ethiopian nationals have been undertaken in other middle eastern nations and African countries.