CPJ calls on Ethiopian authorities to release journalists Getnet Ashagre, Aragaw Sisay

The New York based press freedom advocacy group, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Monday called for immediate release of two Ethiopian YouTube based media outlets journalists, Getnet Ashagre and Aragaw Siday.

Aragaw founder the chief editor of the privately owned news outlet Roha News was reportedly arrested on March 24 by federal police officers in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

On the same date, Getnet, Chief Editor of the Voice of Amhara media outlet was reportedly arrested from his home in Addis Ababa.

According to CPJ, both detained journalists have been brought before court for preliminary hearings, with the next court hearing scheduled for next week, April 13.

“Ethiopian journalists Getnet Ashagre and Aragaw Sisay should be released at once and authorities should ensure they do not face further harassment in connection to their work,” CPJ’s Africa Program Coordinator, Angela Quintal said.

Angela also called upon Ethiopian authorities to put a stop to the regular arrests of non-state media affiliated journalists.

The Voice of Amhara has recently covered topics including thefts at media outlets in Addis Ababa, demolition of houses in Addis Ababa and surrounding areas of Oromia region as well as the persecution of ethnic Amharas in various parts of Ethiopia.

Roha news has also covered persecutions o ethnic Amharas in various parts of Ethiopia and Ethiopian government backed efforts to split the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.